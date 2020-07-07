AFL Docker Hogan out with a calf injury

AAP AFL

Fremantle's big-man stocks have taken another hit after forward Jesse Hogan and defender Griffin Logue were struck down by injury.

Hogan is expected to miss up to three weeks with a calf injury, while Logue has been sent for scans after wrenching his big toe in the club's 20-point win over Adelaide.

Logue's setback comes at a bad time for the Dockers, who already have key backmen Alex Pearce (ankle) and Joel Hamling (ankle) on the long-term injury list.

"Griffin's pulled up really sore, he wrenched his big toe joint," Fremantle football operations manager Peter Bell said.

"There was a lot of inflammation there and it's quite tender. We have to wait for that inflammation to subside before we can get some further scans done.

"Once we've done that, we'll be able to assess what kind of damage there is to the joint.

"At this stage, it's looking unlikely that he will play this week."

Hogan has been held goalless in his three games this season, but his presence has been important to Fremantle's forward structure.

The former Demon has battled a serious foot injury and mental health challenges over the past year, and the calf setback comes at an inopportune time.

"Jesse said he had a bit of tightness at quarter time but played out the game," Bell said.

"On cool down, and certainly the next morning, he was still quite sore. Scans have indicated that he's got a soleus strain and he'll miss perhaps the next two or three weeks."

Reece Conca (hamstring) is also set to spend time on the sidelines.

In better news, skipper Nat Fyfe is expected to return from a hamstring injury in Saturday's clash with St Kilda at Metricon Stadium.

Defender Brennan Cox (hip) and Travis Colyer (migraine) are also in line to return.

Former Saint Blake Acres and forward Cam McCarthy are others in the selection mix.

Meanwhile, West Coast are hoping skipper Luke Shuey can return for next week's western derby against Fremantle.

Shuey suffered a minor hamstring injury in Saturday's win over Sydney, and will miss one or two weeks.

