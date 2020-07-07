AAP AFL

Swans careful with McCartin concussion

By AAP Newswire

Tom McCartin. - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney forward Tom McCartin remains sidelined because of concussion as the AFL club vows to be ultra careful with the younger brother of Paddy.

Paddy McCartin, who was recruited by St Kilda with the No.1 pick in the 2014 draft, suffered eight concussions before being delisted at the end of the 2019 season.

Tom McCartin, who was cleared of any damage to an artery in his neck after a pre-season scare in 2019, doesn't have the same history of head knocks.

But the Swans were rightly concerned when the 20-year-old's head slapped the Marvel Stadium turf after a marking contest on June 20.

McCartin is yet to resume training since that setback in Sydney's round-three match against North Melbourne, with coach John Longmire confirming he won't be ready to face Richmond on Sunday.

"Obviously with him, his family and Paddy; we understand what they've all been through," Longmire told reporters.

"We're conscious of that.

"We'd love to have him back in the team, but there's nothing more important than his own health and wellbeing.

"We're going to be mindful of that when he goes through his training phase, and just be really careful with it."

The Swans are unsure when McCartin will be ready for contact training and an AFL return.

"We're very mindful of just coming back slowly," Longmire said.

"He's fine walking around here, he's good, but (not ready) as far as exercise is concerned."

Latest articles

Virus updates

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire to be locked down for six weeks

Melbourne has been ordered back into lockdown after the state recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus. Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday confirmed people in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, will only be able to leave their...

Shepparton News
News

Hospital receives Blue Ribbon donation

The Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation branch presented Goulburn Valley Health with more than $1000, which was raised by the community in recent months during COVID-19. Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation member and Shepparton police...

Tara Whitsed
News

Dani’s nine marathon run raises children sexual assault awareness

Just the thought of running a marathon might send nasty muscle pain down the hamstrings but that barely breaks a sweat for Dani McLaren. Last week, the Shepparton mum completed her ninth marathon . . . in nine days. Due to COVID-19 the...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats champion reveals son’s health battle

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has revealed his young son has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Overlooked Gibbs will get a chance: Crows

Former Carlton star Bryce Gibbs is still struggling to get a game at AFL club Adelaide, but coach Matthew Nicks says the midfielder’s chance will come in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

McKenna on board for Dons’ hub trip

Irish defender Conor McKenna could make his AFL return on the Gold Coast next week after a strong showing for Essendon’s reserves in a practice match.

AAP Newswire