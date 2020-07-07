AAP AFL

Hub life lifted Port to top of AFL: coach

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide players after a defeat. - AAP

Life in an AFL hub has helped propel Port Adelaide to the top of the ladder, Power assistant coach Jarrad Schofield says.

Port have returned to Adelaide with a 4-1 win-loss record after playing the past three games while based at a Gold Coast hub.

Schofield says the hub gifted a chance for Port's developing playing squad to further bond.

"We embraced the hub experience, it was a wonderful time up there," Schofield told reporters in Adelaide on Tuesday.

"We were able to bond really well together and we had a really good balance of our work time and our own time.

"We have no complaints whatsoever.

"The hub experience was really good for our fellas ... in terms of our growth as a club, and as a team and coaching staff, it was really beneficial for us."

Port return to the Gold Coast to play GWS on Sunday - they have played just one match in Adelaide this year but expect an extended stretch at home at the back-end of the season.

"You have got to live in the moment - the positive is we're 4-1," Schofield said.

"We're playing away and our turn (at home) will come ... it doesn't matter if you're at home or away, if you play good football, you're going to win.

"And that is our mindset ... whoever the teams are that are successful sides at the end of the year are going to really have earnt it and deserve it."

