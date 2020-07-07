AAP AFL

GWS star Taranto fit, Taylor in hospital

By AAP Newswire

Tim Taranto. - AAP

1 of 1

GWS hope young defender Sam Taylor will leave hospital later this week after being floored by a mysterious bacterial infection, which will prevent him from playing AFL for at least a month.

Former co-captain Callan Ward and reigning best-and-fairest winner Tim Taranto could both return on Sunday, when the Giants face Port Adelaide on the Gold Coast.

Ward appears a certain starter, while coach Leon Cameron is yet to decide whether fit-again star Taranto needs a tune-up after recovering from the shoulder reconstruction he underwent in March.

Taylor's comeback from septic arthritis in his pelvis and ankle won't come until the second half of the season.

"It's definitely knocked him around a little bit," Cameron said of Taylor, who remains in hospital on IV antibiotics.

"It's one of those strange ones. He started out with some joint issues. He was really sore ... then they found there was something more sinister going on.

"It was a bit of a surprise ... his health and wellbeing is at the forefront of our minds, to make sure he's OK."

Cameron praised club doctor Bassam Moses for getting to the bottom of the 21-year-old's issue quickly.

"It looks like they're on top of the problem ... he was put into hospital over the weekend and hopefully he's out Thursday or Friday," he said.

"No doubt he's on the improve, but 48 hours (later) could be different."

Cameron backed veteran Lachie Keeffe to step up once again and cover the void left by the versatile Taylor, who missed the Giants' last-start win over Hawthorn.

GWS's premiership campaign is back on track after consecutive wins and their star-studded midfield will soon become even more impressive.

Cameron suggested Ward, who played three games after returning from a knee reconstruction then was ordered to skip round five, will be available.

Taranto will also play for the first time since injuring his shoulder in a pre-season clash with the Swans, but it remains to be seen whether it is a scratch match in Sydney or a clash with ladder-leading Port.

"We'll make that decision during the week. He's in really good shape," Cameron said.

"We know he's got that running ability, that he can adapt straight way.

"He's got one of the biggest motors at our club ... and those two-way players who can play offence and defence are gold."

Taranto is among a handful of players in the league who benefited from the COVID-19 shutdown.

"It's worked out really well for someone with a long-term injury ... Tim was clearly going to miss 15 or 16 games and he might only end up missing five or six," Cameron said.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire to be locked down for six weeks

Melbourne has been ordered back into lockdown after the state recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus. Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday confirmed people in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, will only be able to leave their...

Shepparton News
News

Hospital receives Blue Ribbon donation

The Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation branch presented Goulburn Valley Health with more than $1000, which was raised by the community in recent months during COVID-19. Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation member and Shepparton police...

Tara Whitsed
News

Dani’s nine marathon run raises children sexual assault awareness

Just the thought of running a marathon might send nasty muscle pain down the hamstrings but that barely breaks a sweat for Dani McLaren. Last week, the Shepparton mum completed her ninth marathon . . . in nine days. Due to COVID-19 the...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats champion reveals son’s health battle

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has revealed his young son has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Overlooked Gibbs will get a chance: Crows

Former Carlton star Bryce Gibbs is still struggling to get a game at AFL club Adelaide, but coach Matthew Nicks says the midfielder’s chance will come in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

McKenna on board for Dons’ hub trip

Irish defender Conor McKenna could make his AFL return on the Gold Coast next week after a strong showing for Essendon’s reserves in a practice match.

AAP Newswire