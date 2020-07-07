AAP AFL

Lions’ AFL stars in Geelong’s cross hairs

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane's Charlie Cameron and Daniel McStay - AAP

1 of 1

Chris Scott caused an almighty stir last August when he suggested Charlie Cameron wasn't the difference in Brisbane's one-point AFL win over Geelong.

The electrifying speedster kicked five majors to help the Lions pinch a victory that ultimately saw them secure a top-four spot and two home finals.

As the sides prepare to face off again, on neutral turf at the SCG on Thursday night, the Cats coach has clarified he rates Cameron the best small forward in the competition.

But the All-Australian goal sneak isn't the only Brisbane star in Scott's sights.

"I made comments last time that I didn't think he was unstoppable and that's just a statement of fact," Scott said.

"I rate him very, very highly. All people who know anything about football do, but he's not the only threat.

"That's the part that makes them genuine contenders right at the minute, they're not reliant on any (single) players.

"They've got some absolute stars - (Harris) Andrews as a key back, (Lachie) Neale as a mid, Cameron as a forward - but they've got lots of others who are very close to that level."

Cameron has kicked 10 goals in five matches this season to sit one behind league leaders Tom Papley (Sydney) and Charlie Dixon (Port Adelaide).

Lions talls Eric Hipwood, Daniel McStay and Oscar McInerney have all caused problems for opposition defenders.

The array of dangerous options has helped propel Brisbane to a four-match winning streak, including a 37-point mauling of ladder leaders Port Adelaide last week.

"Their last month has shown that if they're not the benchmark right at the moment, they're pretty close," Scott said.

"If you dig a little bit deeper and look through the way they play, their personnel and their system, it all seems to stand up pretty well.

"I don't think there's any question they're a genuine threat this year and I can't think of many bigger challenges right at the moment."

Scott is considering resting Gary Ablett for Thursday's clash because of the short five-day break, having conceded Geelong could have managed the veteran's workload better last season.

Jed Bews has been given the green light for a likely match-up on Cameron, after the defender rolled his ankle last week.

Tom Atkins (chest) and ruckman Rhys Stanley (knee) will both miss at least one more week through injury.

