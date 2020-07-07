Adelaide’s Stengle in frame for AFL return

AAP AFL

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle is pressing to make an instant AFL return after serving a club-imposed four-match ban for drink-driving.

The winless Crows suspended Stengle after he was caught by police in early April, but the four-game ban has only just expired.

Adelaide defender Brodie Smith says Stengle looms as a likely replacement for fellow forward Lachlan Murphy, who has been offered a one-game ban from the AFL for a dangerous tackle.

Murphy can take a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea after being charged with rough conduct for a lifting tackle on Fremantle's Adam Cerra.

""He is a bit shattered, Murph, that he has copped a week," Smith told reporters on Tuesday.

"I thought it was a good tackle at the time.

"There have been a few (tackling) incidents where it's a bit hard to judge but we do have to protect the head, there have been guys knocked out in sling tackles and that sort of thing.

"But at the same time we still want that physicality."

Smith praised Stengle's response to his penalty which came after he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.125 when stopped by police in south-western Adelaide on April 9.

The former Richmond player travelled with the Crows to their Gold Coast hub, where they have spent the past three weeks.

"He has been training really well," Smith said.

"Obviously it was disappointing for him to have four games out ... (but) he has been great.

"The hub was good for us, he was able to get up there and do lots of extras, some cross training and things like that."

Adelaide's squad returned home on Sunday night, but will return to Queensland to play West Coast in Brisbane on Saturday.

Smith expected captain Rory Sloane to make the trip after battling a corked thigh and then an ankle injury entering last weekend's game.

"There's no hiding he has had a tough couple of weeks with the body ... but you know what Sloaney is like, he's going to get up each week no matter what and find a way," Smith said.

