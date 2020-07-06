AAP AFL

Dogs dispute new AFL dangerous-tackle laws

By AAP Newswire

Hayden Crozier (r) of the Bulldogs AFL team. - AAP

1 of 1

Strict new dangerous-tackle laws will be put to the test at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night when the Western Bulldogs will challenge the one-match suspension handed to Hayden Crozier.

Defender Crozier was offered a ban for engaging in rough conduct against North Melbourne's Jack Mahony during the Dogs' 49-point win on Saturday night.

The tackle was assessed as careless conduct with medium impact and high contact after Mahony's head hit the turf.

It follows a major rule overhaul last month in the wake of Hawthorn veteran Shaun Burgoyne's sling tackle on Patrick Dangerfield in round two.

Burgoyne dumped the Geelong champion into the turf in an incident that sparked public outcry and incurred a financial penalty but not a suspension.

The AFL amended its rules days later to allow the match review officer to consider the "potential to cause serious injury" when assessing dangerous tackles, effectively ensuring players who committed similar acts would be suspended.

Crozier on Monday travelled with the entire Bulldogs squad to the Gold Coast for their hub stay but will sit out the clash with Carlton at Metricon Stadium on Sunday night if his ban is upheld.

The 26-year-old former Fremantle defender has played all five games for the Bulldogs this season, averaging 16.2 disposals and 3.4 tackles.

