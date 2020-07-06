Suns in no rush over injured Rowell

Gold Coast are taking a wait-and-see approach to draftee Matt Rowell's shoulder injury, as fears grow the teenager faces potentially season-ending reconstructive surgery.

The Suns announced on Monday scans had confirmed the 19-year-old dislocated his right shoulder during Saturday's AFL defeat to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The 2019 No.1 draft pick, who had been on fire for the Suns in their three matches prior to the Cats game, sustained the damage in a tackle by Geelong's Brandan Parfitt during the opening quarter of the 37-point loss.

The midfielder has since flown with the squad to Wollongong, where the Suns will spend the next two weeks.

Amid reports the club is debating whether or not to put Rowell under the knife, Suns' football manager said there was no hurry on finalising the 19-year-old's treatment plan.

"What we'll do now is take a little bit of time to assess those options, assess the views and have a good chat about it," Haines said.

"We don't feel like we have to rush the decision. We understand there is a high level of interest in it, but we also want to make sure we make the right decision for Matt and that will be done in consultation with Matt and his family.

"We'll do that over the next little bit and then work out what the best way forward is."

Former Suns captain and Cats champion Gary Ablett suffered a similar injury while playing for Gold Coast in 2014 and missed the rest of the season after opting for reconstruction surgery.

Ablett offered after Saturday's match to provide advice to the teenager.

Haines said Rowell will for the time being remain with the team during their NSW stay.

"He's frustrated and disappointed obviously, but that's the type of person he is," Haines said.

"Depending on what path we take with our decision, we'll make a decision on whether he stays here or not."