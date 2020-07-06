Giants keen to improve inside-50 displays

GWS coach Leon Cameron admits his AFL side's struggles to get the ball into their forward line is a concern, even if it failed to prevent them banking a big win over Hawthorn.

Cameron's team clambered back into the top eight on Sunday night, defeating the Hawks by 34 points at Giants Stadium.

The Giants' match-winning tally of 13.5 (83) was remarkably clinical given they generated just 25 Inside-50s.

The statistic was no anomaly; GWS average a league-worst 33.8 Inside-50s this stop-start season.

"We just spoke about it as coaches before. We'd prefer another 10 or 12, clearly we're aiming for around that 40 mark," Cameron told reporters.

"It's been a little bit of an issue the last few weeks, even last week.

"In that second quarter against the Hawks we only had four or five Inside-50s, when they dominated.

"We'll go back to the drawing board and look at it and see if we can raise the bar in that part of the game."

Cameron noted the upside was "when we got it in there we made them pay", praising the way key forwards Jeremy Cameron, Jeremy Finlayson and Harry Himmelberg combined for 10 goals in the win.

"Having key forwards who want to get better is great and that's infectious for our smalls as well," he said.

GWS struggled after the COVID-19 shutdown, suffering upset losses to North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs, but now look to be back on track after backing up a gutsy win over Collingwood.

"Momentum is huge ... we've only won the two in a row. Two against some really good teams, two at home," Leon Cameron said.

"Next week we've got a huge challenge against Port Adelaide. They're a really good team and we play them on the Gold Coast.

"Every week it will get harder and harder, it doesn't matter who you play."

LOWEST AVERAGE INSIDE-50s AFTER FIVE ROUNDS OF 2020 AFL SEASON

*33.8 - GWS

*34.6 - Adelaide

*37.6 - Fremantle.