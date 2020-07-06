Tigers to deal with injuries like 2019

This AFL season is one like no other, but Richmond are about to enter some treacherous territory they have succeeded through before.

While spending more than a month in a quarantine hub will be unfamiliar, having to cope without premiership stars for an extended period won't.

Richmond's first win since the AFL restart on Sunday came at a major cost, losing reigning best-and-fairest winner Dion Prestia and ruckman Toby Nankervis to syndesmosis ankle ligament injuries.

To top off the 27-point defeat of Melbourne, captain Trent Cotchin (hamstring) has already been ruled out of Sunday's clash with Sydney at the Gabba and star forward Tom Lynch is dealing with a broken finger.

The Tigers are also likely to be without star veterans Bachar Houli and Shane Edwards as they opt out of the northern hub adventure for family reasons.

Key defender David Astbury (knee) is also about four weeks away from returning.

But during Richmond's charge to the 2019 premiership - their second flag in three years - the Tigers dealt with a calamitous injury list at times before peaking at the right end of the season.

"It'll be similar (to last year)," Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said.

"Your philosophy probably changes a little bit in regards to getting the guys to understand and gel together (with COVID-19 restrictions).

"That's where to me the hub is a bit of a blessing in disguise' we'll be heavily connected up there and this will be the thing that holds us in good stead.

"It's been a little difficult down here (in Victoria) at various stages but once we step foot in Queensland, things change a little bit."

Richmond's win - their first since defeating Carlton in March - against the Demons leaves them with a 2-1-2 record ahead of a winnable clash with the Swans.

In round seven, the Tigers will host North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.