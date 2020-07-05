Cats champion reveals son’s health battle

AAP AFL

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has shared the heartbreaking news that his infant son Levi is battling a rare and degenerative disease.

Ablett, who celebrated his 350th AFL game milestone with a win against Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, revealed his family's private struggles via an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.

"In the recent months, my wife and I have privately fought and continue to fight some pretty tough battles," Ablett wrote.

"Some of you might already know that Jordan is caring for her mum as she battles with cancer.

"But what many of you don't know is that our son has been recently diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

"After a great amount of thought and consideration, we decided that it's time to share this with you.

"We thank you for your love and support and want to emphasise just how grateful we are to be Levi's parents.

"He is a true blessing to us and our family and we love him so deeply.

"Anyone who knows him knows how full of joy he is and how he always has a smile on his face.

"I would also like to thank the Geelong Football Club for the way you have cared for our family throughout this time, always ensuring that we feel loved and fully supported.

"The biggest thank you needs to go to my wife, Jordan. Without you I wouldn't have made it to 350 games."

The Cats are due to depart Victoria for an AFL hub in Sydney early this week before heading to another hub in Perth after round six.

