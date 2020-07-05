Dockers prevail to keep Crows winless

Justin Longmuir's first win as an AFL coach has come ugly, Fremantle battling past Adelaide by 20 points on Sunday.

It took a high-flying Michael Walters to mark spectacularly and push the Dockers clear in a 8.6 (54) to 4.10 (34) win on the Gold Coast littered by errors from both sides.

The small forward leapt above three defenders and secured the mark with his second grab on the way down, kicking straight to put Fremantle ahead by 13 points inside the final 10 minutes.

Darcy Tucker then kicked his second, running hard to be the man on the end of a full-field sequence as the Dockers stretched out their one-point final-quarter lead.

It was first-year coach Longmuir's maiden win, ending a run of four straight losses despite the absence of injured captain Nat Fyfe and extending the pain for the winless Crows.

Adelaide had their chances but continually erred in front of goal, adding frustrations for first-year coach Matthew Nicks hours after The Sunday Age reported more detail of their now-infamous 2018 training camp.

The Crows lifted in the third term but failed to capitalise, Fremantle tall Rory Lobb kicked a major against the grain to put the Dockers 18 points clear in a low-scoring game.

The Crows had kicked 1.8 midway through the third term but finally straightened up with three goals to draw level approaching the final break.

Billy Frampton was first with a much-needed snap before Tom Lynch obliged when the ball cleared the pack, and then Shane McAdam kicked his first AFL goal into the carpark from point-blank range.

David Mundy missed a set shot on the siren to give the Dockers a one-point lead with one quarter to play.

A goal to Matt Taberner and then Walters' highlight-reel moment were enough to separate them from the Crows on the bottom of the ladder.

The Crows' kicking efficiency was just 58 per cent in the first quarter, their day summed up when Frampton's rare, inch-perfect pass to Taylor Walker sailed over his head when the sun caught his eye.

They kept missing and it was not until the siren had sounded for halftime that Myles Poholke kicked the Crows' first goal.

The Dockers will sweat on the fitness of Reece Conca, who left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.