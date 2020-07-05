Fagan turns to Langer, Paine for hub tips

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has turned to Australia's Test cricket captain and coach for advice as the Lions prepare for their first AFL hub experience later this week.

Fagan's side completed the perfect month at their Gabba home with a dominant win over the previously undefeated Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

Brisbane's fourth-straight victory since the season's resumption shot them to equal first with the Power (4-1) - and equal flag favourites with the bookies - before their relocation to Sydney for at least a fortnight from Wednesday.

The Lions will play Geelong on Thursday at the SCG and then meet GWS at Giants Stadium the following week, with Fagan unsure how long they may be asked to remain in NSW beyond that.

But they will be well prepared after Fagan consulted fellow Tasmanian Tim Paine and national cricket team mentor Justin Langer, who is a West Coast Eagles board member.

Australia's cricketers spend months away on overseas tours and for security reasons are often strictly confined to hotels and playing facilities, just as AFL teams have been for health reasons this season.

Tapping into the pair's knowledge for ways to stay stimulated and fresh in that environment, Fagan is viewing it as a positive.

"I think they're looking forward to it," the coach said of his players' trip south.

"We've been in Brisbane for a long time now, so a change of scenery might be a good thing for us.

"We don't know how long we're going to be there for but we'll just take a positive approach to it and make the most of our time together."

Their credentials will be tested again by the hardened Cats (3-2), who overcame a spirited Gold Coast on Saturday to move to third on the ladder.

"They've been a great side for many, many years so that's another good test for our young group and who'd have thought Geelong and Brisbane would be playing each other at the SCG," Fagan said.

"It's a weird year, isn't it?"

Fagan was confident captain Dayne Zorko would return from a calf injury to play the Cats, although fellow midfielder Cameron Ellis-Yolmen (calf) is likely to miss out after pulling up sore in the first quarter of the win over Port.

"Based on the way he trained this (Saturday) morning (he'll play)," Fagan said of Zorko.

"He's obviously got to get through the rest of the week but he went really well this morning and he's a really strong chance."