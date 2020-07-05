AAP AFL

Behrendt to lead Magpies’ racism probe

By AAP Newswire

Larissa Behrendt - AAP

1 of 1

Collingwood have appointed distinguished professor Larissa Behrendt to lead the investigation into allegations of racism levelled at the AFL club by former player Heritier Lumumba, expecting it to produce a "full and frank account".

The Magpies' integrity committee is examining Lumumba's assertions that he was subjected to racial slurs, including the nickname Chimp, during his 10-year playing career at the club.

Lumumba, who was traded to Melbourne at the end of the 2014 season, has previously said he won't take part in the investigation, which he considers insulting and an attempt to sweep the issue under the rug.

It remains to be seen whether Berendt's appointment will change his stance.

Behrendt is a Eualeyai/Kamillaroi woman and research director at the Jumbunna Institute of Indigenous Education and Research at the University of Technology, Sydney.

In 2009, Behrendt was named NAIDOC Person of the Year and this year was awarded an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for her service to the law, Indigenous education and the arts.

"It has become increasingly clear that in Heritier's time we were unable to understand his experience; see and hear what he saw and heard," Collingwood director Peter Murphy said.

"This lack of cultural safety that he and others have recently spoken of is a matter of great concern.

"We are seeking to understand these experiences of racism and to ensure they have no place in the current Collingwood environment.

"We anticipate that Larissa Behrendt's work will result in a full and frank account of these experiences and produce a road map to inform Collingwood's future."

Latest articles

News

Galleries unite for NAIDOC exhibition

The exhibition is centred on this year’s NAIDOC theme, Always Was, Always Will Be

Charmayne Allison
News

Man hospitalised after single-vehicle collision in Shepparton

A man in his late teens was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Shepparton on Thursday afternoon. Police and Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to Wyndham St, near the Balaclava Rd intersection, just before 5.30 pm...

Liz Mellino
News

Police urge Shepparton motorists to slow down at roadwork sites

Shepparton Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down when traveling through roadworks or construction sites around down. The reminder comes following the establishment of multiple work sites around Shepparton during the past fortnight, with...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Clarkson’s AFL plea after Hawks beat Roos

Hawthorn have held off a late rally by North Melbourne to scrap their way to a four-point AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Overlooked Gibbs will get a chance: Crows

Former Carlton star Bryce Gibbs is still struggling to get a game at AFL club Adelaide, but coach Matthew Nicks says the midfielder’s chance will come in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Under-fire Crows show signs of AFL life

If not for errant Brisbane kicking it could’ve been ugly, but there were still some positives for Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks to take from another AFL loss.

AAP Newswire