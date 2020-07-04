Lions roll on in AFL as Port fade at Gabba

Brisbane have defied more yips in front of goal to smash AFL ladder leaders Port Adelaide by 37 points and complete a perfect month at their Gabba fortress.

The Lions made their move in a sparkling second term which reaped six goals, but their dominant 12.13 (85) 6.12 (48) win on Saturday night would have been larger if not for more inaccuracy.

They were still good enough, though, Brisbane fullback Harris Andrews keeping in-form forward Charlie Dixon goalless and the Lions' forwards sharing the feast.

The victory draws them level with the Power on top of the table, their 4-1 record built on four-straight wins at home and last weekend's thrashing of Adelaide despite 23 behinds.

Port had the running in the first half but their 1.6 haul was costly when the Lions, without injured skipper Dayne Zorko, burst out of the blocks in the second stanza.

Eric Hipwood triggered a five-goal surge in nine minutes when he swung onto his left foot from beyond the arc in front of a near-capacity crowd of 10,161.

The Lions dominated inside 50s by 18-5 in the quarter, Cameron Rayner kicking his second before Charlie Cameron snapped truly when the ball ricocheted his way from a stoppage.

Oscar McInerney and Zac Bailey lined up for their turn as Hipwood (1.3) missed two more set shots - among five behinds for the quarter - which could have pushed the hosts beyond reach.

Zak Butters pegged one back for Port on the counter after one of those misses.

But Lincoln McCarthy had the reply, pinching the ball from a crowded pack and skipping it through for a 35-point halftime lead.

McCarthy, helping in the midfield after Cameron Ellis-Yolmen's (calf) first-quarter exit, marked immediately and goaled to open the third term before Hugh McCluggage lobbed up for another to triple Port's score.

Connor Rozee and Butters hit back for Port with goals before Cameron streaked along the boundary line to set up Mitch Robinson for a settler ahead of the final break.

Dan McStay had five first-quarter marks for Brisbane, while midfield star Lachie Neale (29 disposals, seven clearances) capped a dominant night with a final-quarter goal.

He was well supported by Jarryd Lyons (27 touches), Jarrod Berry and McCluggage. Port's Travis Boak racked up 17 contested possessions in a lone hand for the visitors.

Brisbane next meet Geelong in Sydney while Port play GWS on the Gold Coast.