AAP AFL

Selwood, Ablett relish AFL milestones

By AAP Newswire

Gary Ablett-Joel Selwood - AAP

1 of 1

Joel Selwood's 300th AFL game proved a simple summation of his career to date: dominating contested football, leading from the front - and winning.

The Geelong captain was involved from the outset in a 37-point win over Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

But Selwood and Gary Ablett, in game 350, almost looked set to have their party spoiled when the Suns took the lead in the third term - before class prevailed late.

"I think more than me it was our senior players that reminded the rest of the group that (these are) a couple of guys that deserved more than we were giving them," Cats coach Chris Scott said post-match.

Selwood finished his night with 22 disposals, eight tackles, five clearances and four points.

"It's weird, it's wonderful right now," he admitted.

"It's strange with no-one being here but we understand that there would have been a lot of people, so we're sad for them."

For Ablett, the contest was a quieter affair at half-forward, with just 14 touches during the contest.

But the Little Master stole the show late, capping the victory with a tremendous long bomb.

"It was very nice," Ablett told reporters after the siren.

"I hadn't touched the ball much and 'Hawk' had been saying to me for about 10 minutes, 'Mate, if I mark the ball outside 50, just lead back up at me and I'll get you one.'

"When I marked it I wasn't sure if it was going to make the distance but I was not passing it and I was just glad it went through."

In his final year, Ablett said there was one more milestone game he hoped to share with fellow premiership winner Selwood.

"I really want to hold that premiership cup up for this man as well," he said.

Latest articles

Rugby

Glenn’s anguish after Broncos’ NRL loss

Brisbane skipper Alex Glenn says he has never endured such a difficult period at the club in 12 seasons as the Broncos had slumped to another NRL loss.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brumbies down Rebels in Canberra derby

The Brumbies have kicked off their Super Rugby AU campaign with an impressive win over the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Broncos upset, Warriors heap more NRL pain

The Warriors have scored an uplifting 26-16 win over Brisbane in Gosford, handing the Broncos their sixth-straight NRL loss.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Clarkson’s AFL plea after Hawks beat Roos

Hawthorn have held off a late rally by North Melbourne to scrap their way to a four-point AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Under-fire Crows show signs of AFL life

If not for errant Brisbane kicking it could’ve been ugly, but there were still some positives for Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks to take from another AFL loss.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bomber Merrett’s AFL ban for Silvagni blow

Essendon’s Zach Merrett and West Coast’s Will Schofield have both been hit with one-match AFL bans.

AAP Newswire