AAP AFL

Suns to sweat on Rowell shoulder injury

By AAP Newswire

Matt Rowell - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast young gun Matt Rowell will have scans after he suffered a shoulder injury in the Suns' AFL loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The 19-year-old landed awkwardly on his right arm, injuring his shoulder, when he was tackled by Geelong's Brandan Parfitt during the opening quarter on Saturday.

"Unfortunately the shoulder popped out, they've been able to put it back in but he won't take any further part in the game," Gold Coast general manager of football operations Jon Haines told Fox Footy at halftime.

Rowell, the 2019 No.1 draft pick, has starred in his debut season and is the red-hot favourite to claim this year's Rising Star Award.

The bullocking midfielder averaged 21.3 disposals, 4.8 clearances, 6.5 tackles and 1.5 goals across his previous four AFL games.

The Suns were due to fly directly to Sydney after their 37-point loss ahead of their next two games in NSW.

Haines said Rowell would travel with the team and get scans to determine the severity of the injury.

Latest articles

Rugby

Homesick Warriors rally to punish Broncos

The Warriors have scored an uplifting win over Brisbane at Gosford on Saturday, putting the Broncos to their sixth straight NRL loss.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dogs not ready to unleash Thompson in NRL

Canterbury fans will need to wait at least another week to see Luke Thompson in action, with the Englishman ruled out of their NRL game with South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Clarkson’s AFL plea after Hawks beat Roos

Hawthorn have held off a late rally by North Melbourne to scrap their way to a four-point AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Under-fire Crows show signs of AFL life

If not for errant Brisbane kicking it could’ve been ugly, but there were still some positives for Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks to take from another AFL loss.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bomber Merrett’s AFL ban for Silvagni blow

Essendon’s Zach Merrett and West Coast’s Will Schofield have both been hit with one-match AFL bans.

AAP Newswire