Suns to sweat on Rowell shoulder injury

Suns to sweat on Rowell shoulder injuryBy AAP Newswire
Gold Coast young gun Matt Rowell will have scans after he suffered a shoulder injury in the Suns' AFL loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.
The 19-year-old landed awkwardly on his right arm, injuring his shoulder, when he was tackled by Geelong's Brandan Parfitt during the opening quarter on Saturday.
"Unfortunately the shoulder popped out, they've been able to put it back in but he won't take any further part in the game," Gold Coast general manager of football operations Jon Haines told Fox Footy at halftime.
Rowell, the 2019 No.1 draft pick, has starred in his debut season and is the red-hot favourite to claim this year's Rising Star Award.
The bullocking midfielder averaged 21.3 disposals, 4.8 clearances, 6.5 tackles and 1.5 goals across his previous four AFL games.
The Suns were due to fly directly to Sydney after their 37-point loss ahead of their next two games in NSW.
Haines said Rowell would travel with the team and get scans to determine the severity of the injury.