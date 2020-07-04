Short Swans an AFL headache for Longmire

Sydney's AFL injury list means size does matter for Swans coach John Longmire.

The Swans' lack of height across the park was exposed brutally on Saturday by West Coast as the Eagles claimed a 34-point win at Metricon Stadium.

Superstar ruckman Nic Naitanui had a field day against a back-up combination of Aliir Aliir and Hayden McLean, while Sydney's assortment of small forwards were held to just six goals.

Compounding Longmire's woes, Lewis Melican hurt his groin and was taken out of the match early.

"We had seven players on our injury list today that were 194cm plus, and then we lost Melican who was one we did have at 193," Longmire said.

"We're playing a bit undersized but you've got to still find a way. We'll try and keep finding a way and a method that get that right."

The Swans had a coronavirus-affected week with their originally scheduled match against Melbourne swapped to a clash with the Eagles due to Victoria's new COVID-19 outbreak.

With another trip to Queensland looming next weekend to take on Brisbane, Longmire wasn't using the unusual preparation as an excuse.

"Everyone has to deal with it. It's changed but that's okay," he said.

"We've just got to get some height back and work on that. That's got nothing to do with the change in routine."