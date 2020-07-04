AAP AFL

Short Swans an AFL headache for Longmire

By AAP Newswire

John Longmire - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney's AFL injury list means size does matter for Swans coach John Longmire.

The Swans' lack of height across the park was exposed brutally on Saturday by West Coast as the Eagles claimed a 34-point win at Metricon Stadium.

Superstar ruckman Nic Naitanui had a field day against a back-up combination of Aliir Aliir and Hayden McLean, while Sydney's assortment of small forwards were held to just six goals.

Compounding Longmire's woes, Lewis Melican hurt his groin and was taken out of the match early.

"We had seven players on our injury list today that were 194cm plus, and then we lost Melican who was one we did have at 193," Longmire said.

"We're playing a bit undersized but you've got to still find a way. We'll try and keep finding a way and a method that get that right."

The Swans had a coronavirus-affected week with their originally scheduled match against Melbourne swapped to a clash with the Eagles due to Victoria's new COVID-19 outbreak.

With another trip to Queensland looming next weekend to take on Brisbane, Longmire wasn't using the unusual preparation as an excuse.

"Everyone has to deal with it. It's changed but that's okay," he said.

"We've just got to get some height back and work on that. That's got nothing to do with the change in routine."

Latest articles

Rugby

Homesick Warriors rally to punish Broncos

The Warriors have scored an uplifting win over Brisbane at Gosford on Saturday, putting the Broncos to their sixth straight NRL loss.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dogs not ready to unleash Thompson in NRL

Canterbury fans will need to wait at least another week to see Luke Thompson in action, with the Englishman ruled out of their NRL game with South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Clarkson’s AFL plea after Hawks beat Roos

Hawthorn have held off a late rally by North Melbourne to scrap their way to a four-point AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Under-fire Crows show signs of AFL life

If not for errant Brisbane kicking it could’ve been ugly, but there were still some positives for Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks to take from another AFL loss.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bomber Merrett’s AFL ban for Silvagni blow

Essendon’s Zach Merrett and West Coast’s Will Schofield have both been hit with one-match AFL bans.

AAP Newswire