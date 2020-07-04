Demons, Tigers desperate to find AFL form

Melbourne and Richmond will look to kickstart their AFL seasons when they face off on Sunday at the MCG.

The Demons have just one win from three games, while the Tigers have recorded one victory and one draw from their four matches, but haven't won since the season resumption.

Richmond have won their past four games against Melbourne, with the Demons last beating them in 2016.

Both teams had their original games postponed - Melbourne against Sydney and Richmond against West Coast respectively - but Demons coach Simon Goodwin said his side relished the opportunity to face the reigning premiers.

"We were obviously due to play Sydney but we've got the Tigers now and it's a great challenge for our footy club," Goodwin said.

"Clearly, Richmond are a proud club; they will be looking to respond.

"They're getting closer and closer to their best footy but so are we.

"We're starting to play some good footy ourselves, so I think it's set up for a great game on Sunday."

The Tigers swung the axe in response to their loss to St Kilda, with premiership forward Shai Bolton and youngsters Jack Ross and Sydney Stack dropped.

They will be without David Astbury (knee), while athletic tall Noah Balta and forward Mabior Chol have been recalled and Jake Aarts will make his AFL debut.

"(Melbourne) are probably a little bit similar to us," Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said.

"Their connection between their mids and forwards is a little bit lacking - it was better last week, I thought, from their point of view.

"We've got a good understanding of how they operate - they get a high amount of numbers around the contest and that's their challenge point for us."

The Demons named an unchanged side after their narrow loss to the Saints.

It is the last game for both teams in Victoria before they head to interstate hubs ahead of round six.

Richmond are off to Queensland while Melbourne will travel to Sydney.