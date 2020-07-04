Eagles crush Swans to end AFL losing run

West Coast have snapped their AFL losing streak, bouncing back to form with a much-needed 34-point win over Sydney on the Gold Coast.

After three straight defeats in the Queensland hub, the Eagles overcame the early loss of captain Luke Shuey to a hamstring injury to claim a 11.11 (77) to 6.7 (43) win over the Swans at Metricon Stadium.

In the absence of two-time best and fairest winner Shuey, Elliot Yeo stood tall for the Eagles, claiming 21 disposals, 12 of which were contested.

Ruckman Nic Naitanui made the most of being matched up against a part-timer in Sydney's Aliir Aliir.

Naitanui dominated the stoppages as the Eagles won 36 clearances to 23 with the superstar notching 39 hitouts to Aliir's five.

Oscar Allen had three goals, including two at the start of the fourth quarter.

Jake Waterman kicked two goals including a bomb from outside 50m after the first quarter siren with Jack Darling and Jamie Cripps also scoring two majors each.

In a contest that had to be hastily scheduled after Thursday's clash with Richmond was scrapped due to Victoria's coronavirus outbreak, the Eagles finally hit their straps in the third term.

Up by less than a goal at the halftime break, the Eagles kicked three goals to one in the third quarter to open up a 21-point advantage at the break.

Youngster Allen's two goals at the start of the final quarter continued the one-way traffic as the Eagles soared to their first win since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Hayden McLean kicked two goals for the Swans, who have now won two and lost three so far this season.

Shuey limped out of the contest at the end of the first quarter due to a hamstring strain, while Jamaine Jones also came from the field in the final term after hurting his left hamstring after a snap at goal.

Eagles midfielder Jack Redden was placed on report in the first quarter for striking in an incident which led to McLean's first goal.

The Eagles wrap up their Queensland hub next week against Adelaide while Sydney face Richmond at the Gabba.