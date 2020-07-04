AAP AFL

Magpies’ Travis Varcoe racially vilified

By AAP Newswire

Travis Varcoe - AAP

Collingwood are looking to identify a person who racially vilified Travis Varcoe and directed abuse at fellow Magpie Mason Cox.

A derogatory post appeared on social media during Collingwood's upset 15-point AFL loss to Essendon at the MCG on Friday night.

The club has established the author of the Facebook comment is not a member of Collingwood.

But Collingwood are calling on anyone who has further details about the post to contact the club.

"The ignorance and prejudice in the comments is simply appalling," Magpies chief executive Mark Anderson said.

"Today, the football community willingly accepts that we have an obligation to put a stop to abuse of our people. I do not understand how such comments continue to be made.

"We stand with Travis and Mason and against vilification of this or any other variety and will do whatever we can to call these individuals to account."

Cox shared the post via his Twitter account on Saturday morning.

The comment starts off with a racial slur at Varcoe before targeting Cox for his ability.

"I'm happy to take criticism. Not the first, won't be the last but to say this about a brother is disgraceful," Cox wrote.

"Look around you. There is no excuse. Listen, learn, and be better. Educate yourself because this is not ok."

It is the latest in a line of racially-motivated comments directed towards AFL players this year.

Carlton veteran Eddie Betts has been the target of numerous posts and has been passionate on calling out the offensive behaviour.

