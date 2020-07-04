AAP AFL

Bombers’ Stringer to miss at least a month

By AAP Newswire

Jake Stringer - AAP

Star Essendon forward Jake Stringer will miss between one and three months of AFL football after injuring his ankle in the Bombers' upset of Collingwood.

The former Western Bulldogs ace played a starring role in the 15-point victory on Friday night, but limped off the MCG in the dying stages of the contest.

Essendon coach John Worsfold on Saturday confirmed Stringer will be sidelined for at least a month due to a syndesmosis injury to his right foot.

"He's going to be unavailable for a number of weeks," Worsfold told Fox Footy.

"Generally they are at least a four-week injury. We've seen players get back in that time if they have had surgery, but we don't know what the outcome at the moment is.

"He'll need to see surgeon to discuss whether that's the option we will go down.

"They can be up to (a) three-month injury, we don't know where his sits at the moment."

Stringer booted three goals to sink the Magpies and help Essendon to their third win of the season.

But he limped off in the dying stages, heading straight to the change room and was later spotted on crutches before leaving the MCG.

