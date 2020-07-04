AAP AFL

Steele sideshow no excuse for beaten Pies

By AAP Newswire

Nathan Buckley, coach of the Magpies. - AAP

1 of 1

Nathan Buckley refused to make excuses after Collingwood's off-field week from hell was compounded by a 15-point defeat to fierce rivals Essendon on Friday night.

The Pies' week got off to a horror start when vice-captain Steele Sidebottom and Lynden Dunn were suspended for breaches of AFL coronavirus protocols.

And it got worse when they wasted a three-goal head start against the Bombers at the MCG and were held goalless for two and a half quarters before falling short in a final-quarter comeback.

But Magpies coach Buckley said the external focus on Sidebottom, in particular, and the events that saw the All-Australian midfielder cop a four-week ban had no effect on the team's preparation or performance.

"There's a fair bit happening in the environment and we've been pretty good at drawing the line between what happens during the week and what happens off-field and then what we do on-field," Magpies coach Buckley said.

"So there's no excuses from our behalf in regards to that, we just weren't good enough tonight."

Sidebottom was sorely missed against Essendon, as was key defender Jeremy Howe, who suffered a serious knee injury a week earlier.

The Magpies were well beaten at stoppages and Buckley addressed concerns over his side's scoring woes after they bookended the goal drought with flurries of majors in the first and final quarters.

"That's nearly consistent with what we're seeing across the comp but it's cold comfort though because we're just not playing as consistently as we'd like to play," Buckley said.

"The opposition brought more energy than we did, they out-tackled us, they out-worked us inside and that generally gave their backs a little bit more time and put our backs under a little bit more pressure.

"We lost the arm wrestle for the majority of the match and we were on the back foot."

Tall forward Mason Cox was rarely sighted on the night and finished the match as the only player who didn't manage a single kick.

"He was one of a few that really struggled to have a contribution tonight, so he's not on his own," Buckley said.

"Big fellas can still be effective in slippery conditions because they provide an aerial target and they provide a beacon, and even though Coxy didn't get a lot of it, he was pretty important for us in that last quarter as a target forward of the ball.

"We put him a bit longer but no, it wasn't a good one."

Latest articles

Rugby

Furious McGregor slams senior Dragons

A confusing captain’s challenge call left St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor bemused, but he says it wasn’t the reason why they lost to Canberra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Green yet to find winning Cowboys combo

North Queensland coach Paul Green is growing frustrated in his side’s lack of consistency after a big NRL loss to Parramatta on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ton-up Gutherson goes from zero to hero

Maika Sivo and Clint Gutherson stole the NRL spotlight in Parramatta’s thrashing of North Queensland on Friday night.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Clarkson’s AFL plea after Hawks beat Roos

Hawthorn have held off a late rally by North Melbourne to scrap their way to a four-point AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Under-fire Crows show signs of AFL life

If not for errant Brisbane kicking it could’ve been ugly, but there were still some positives for Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks to take from another AFL loss.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bomber Merrett’s AFL ban for Silvagni blow

Essendon’s Zach Merrett and West Coast’s Will Schofield have both been hit with one-match AFL bans.

AAP Newswire