Nervous AFL flyer Rampe expects unexpected

By AAP Newswire

Dane Rampe.

Four months ago, the concept of an AFL team starting a wintry Monday with a change to the date, opposition and city for their next match was unthinkable.

The 'one week at a time' cliche has since taken on additional meaning amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Dane Rampe, a nervous flyer at the best of times, has embraced Sydney's diversion to face West Coast.

The Swans' first game-day flight of the season will come on early Saturday morning, when they head to the Gold Coast and confront a side that is yet to register a win since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Rampe, who is desperate to make fellow co-captain Luke Parker's 200th game a milestone to remember, suggested this week's scenario would have ruffled a few feathers if it happened at the start of the stop-start season.

"But we're now used to being in this sort of environment ... it's almost like you're forced into expecting the unexpected," Rampe told AAP.

"Having that time off after round one, it got blokes into the headspace that they knew there would be a lot of sudden change and uncertainty. The boys have handled everything really well.

"We've spoken about how it (game-day interstate travel) is going to be a bit different, but to embrace it ... it shouldn't be an obstacle at all."

Rampe highlighted how North Melbourne and Essendon, who shared a flight to Sydney in round two, both banked gutsy victories.

The gun defender is among the league's most well-travelled players, having made a habit of backpacking around different parts of the world during his off-seasons.

But flying remains an uncomfortable experience for the 30-year-old; and a source of some mirth among teammates.

"I can't explain it ... it's your standard, average, little bit of fear of flying. There's no shortage of people in the AFL who have it," Rampe said.

"It's more of a laugh than anything else.

"It's just something I have to deal with. I'm not too worried about getting on a plane on game day."

The Swans, seeking to bounce back after an emotional loss to Western Bulldogs, are desperate to honour Parker's contribution to the club in the hard-nosed midfielder's milestone match.

"It does naturally galvanise everyone a bit ... you want to find that extra little bit to get over the line for them," Rampe said.

