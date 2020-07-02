Marvel Stadium contractor in virus scare

AAP AFL

A Marvel Stadium security contractor has tested positive to COVID-19, but AFL matches at the venue will go ahead as planned.

The AFL has confirmed the contractor worked a shift patrolling the league-owned stadium's service entry but has not worked there since Monday.

The AFL said in a statement the contractor had no contact at any time with any "sealed football-related areas" at the Docklands venue.

Marvel Stadium undergoes daily cleaning and further intensive sanitation cleaning before matches.

All standard procedures are carried out using Department of Health and Human Services disinfecting chemicals and were completed as scheduled before Thursday night's Carlton-St Kilda match.

"The Department of Health and Human Services wrote to the AFL this afternoon saying they were satisfied that the stadium had undertaken all risk management protocols and deep cleaned the stadium in accordance with procedure and gave the go-ahead to the game proceeding at Marvel Stadium tonight with no significantly increased risk," the AFL statement said.

"The AFL also took steps to ensure that no one who worked the same shift on Monday with the confirmed case would be working at the stadium this weekend."

Marvel Stadium is also due to play host to the Western Bulldogs-North Melbourne fixture on Saturday night.

The virus scare comes at a time when the entire competition is in chaos as the AFL attempts to reschedule matches around government travel restrictions and coronavirus protocols.

All 10 Victorian clubs are set to hit the road to compete in interstate hubs from next week

