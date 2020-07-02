Jetta dumped by struggling Eagles

Struggling West Coast have dumped premiership star Lewis Jetta as they look to snap a three-match AFL losing streak against Sydney on Saturday.

The 200-game speedster was axed by the Eagles for the meeting with his old side as Essendon left out ruckman Tom Bellchambers for their bumper Friday night clash with Collingwood.

The Bombers also opted against bringing Conor McKenna straight back in after his coronavirus scare and Richmond left livewire Sydney Stack out of their team to take on Melbourne.

West Coast made four changes for the second straight week, bringing back key defender Jeremy McGovern after he missed the last two matches through suspension and injury.

Big man Tom Hickey was dropped as versatile young forward Oscar Allen was recalled to share ruck duties with Nic Naitanui against a Swans line-up that has lost key talls Callum Sinclair and Sam Naismith to injury.

Seventh-gamer Hayden McLean and defender Aliir Aliir will be called upon to shoulder Sydney's ruck duties against the imposing Naitanui at Metricon Stadium.

Collingwood recalled Adam Treloar, Travis Varcoe and Matt Scharenberg for their first games of the season against Essendon at the MCG, replacing Jeremy Howe (knee), John Noble (omitted) and suspended vice-captain Steele Sidebottom.

The latter is banned for four matches after breaching AFL coronavirus protocols last weekend.

The Bombers also made three changes, with Andrew Phillips to replace Bellchambers in the ruck and Michael Hibberd recalled along with Jayden Laverde.

Harry Taylor is back for Geelong after All-Australian defender Tom Stewart broke a collarbone last week and the veteran will play in a huge milestone game for Gary Ablett (350 games) and Joel Selwood (300) against in-form Gold Coast, who are unchanged.

The Western Bulldogs have brought back former captain Easton Wood from injury as Josh Schache replaces Aaron Naughton (ankle) in attack.

They take on a North Melbourne side missing its skipper Jack Ziebell through a hamstring injury.

Tough midfielder Ben Cunnington has been named to return from a back issue for the Kangaroos and will need to pass a late fitness test.

Brisbane have been boosted by ruckman Stefan Martin's return from two weeks out with a hamstring issue but have lost skipper Dayne Zorko (calf) for their top-four clash with Port Adelaide.

The Power are unchanged after extending their unbeaten start to the season to four matches last week.

Stack and Jack Ross were omitted by Richmond, who have lost key defender David Astbury to a knee injury, and take on a Demons outfit that couldn't find any room for Harley Bennell in its extended squad for Sunday's MCG meeting.

Fremantle have lost dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe (hamstring) as they take on Adelaide, with both sides still seeking their first win of the season.

Emerging Dockers ruckman Sean Darcy was picked in the extended squad after missing a fortnight with a knee injury, while the Crows picked midfielder Matt Crouch as one of four inclusions.

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane (ankle and knee) faces a fitness test.

GWS lost Zac Williams and Sam Taylor to injuries but recalled ruckman Sam Jacobs to take on Hawthorn, who could give out-of-favour small forward Paul Puopolo a reprieve after losing Luke Breust (jaw).

Phil Davis was named by the Giants but is in doubt with a hamstring issue.