Bittersweet AFL milestone for Cats skipper

By AAP Newswire

Geelong veteran Joel Selwood set for 300-game milestone for Cats

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood admits playing his 300th AFL game will be a more bittersweet experience than he had ever expected thanks to COVID-19 restrictions.

Selwood will reach the impressive milestone when the Cats host Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

He shares the occasion with Gary Ablett, who will play his 350th match with 110 of those coming during a seven-season stint with the Suns.

But what should have been a day of great celebration with family, friends and fans, will instead be played out in front of empty stands.

"To be honest, it's a little bit sad," Selwood told reporters on Thursday.

"Not even having Mum and Dad or my wife there this weekend, which has been some trying circumstances at home.

"But we just find ourselves in a really weird situation.

"It's been a tough year for all and this is just another hurdle."

Selwood, who made his debut in round one of the 2007 season, has been remarkably durable over the course of his decorated career and reaches the milestone at the age of 32.

"I feel lucky that I've had limited injuries over my time," he said.

"I'm lucky that I played with a hell of a lot of good players that meant we played a lot of finals that helps you get to this stage where you've played 300.

"But I've also just had good coaches and really good people around me ... that have all helped make this happen.

"I'm just lucky to have done it all here at the club that I love the most."

The triple-premiership player, who has captained the side since 2012, reports his body is in good nick ahead of his milestone and has no plans to retire any time soon.

