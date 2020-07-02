AAP AFL

Stingy Magpies need big lift to cover Howe

By AAP Newswire

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley admits it will be near impossible to replace star defender Jeremy Howe in Friday night's clash with Essendon.

Howe could miss the rest of the AFL season after tearing his posterior cruciate ligament and suffering damage to his medial ligament in last week's two-point loss to GWS.

The 30-year-old was due to undergo surgery on Thursday.

Howe is a key part of Collingwood's defensive set-up, having led his team in rebound 50s last season and also taking the second most marks.

Buckley said it was impossible for one player to replace the spring-heeled defender, with a team effort now needed to fill the void.

"It's pretty hard to replace what is and has been one of the best defenders of the competition," Buckley said.

"Statistically he is the best with his influence and the way he was playing through this period at AFL the last couple of years. He's really elevated himself into the highest echelon of players full stop.

"In short, no it's not a man-for-man consideration, that's going to be nearly impossible to do.

"But if we get five per cent more from everyone, then maybe we'll be able to cover him."

Collingwood have conceded an average of just 43 points per game this season - the second best defensive record in the league.

Buckley says it's up to his players to continue that trend, despite Howe not being there to help.

"We're pretty hard to move the ball against, we're pretty hard to score against, and Howie has been a strong part of that but he hasn't been the only part," Buckley said.

"Our challenge as a coaching group and as a playing squad is to continue to impose our defensive intent, defend really well and then find that ability to work it all back into scoring positions and hopefully hit the scoreboard more."

The Magpies will take on the Bombers without Steele Sidebottom after the star midfielder copped a four-match ban for his COVID-19 protocol breach.

But Adam Treloar is ready to return for his first AFL game of 2020.

Essendon (2-1) are aiming to bounce back from last week's heartbreaking one-point loss to Carlton and could be boosted by the return of Conor McKenna.

