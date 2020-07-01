Eagles not soft, says AFL star Tim Kelly

Star West Coast recruit Tim Kelly says he doesn't see "one soft player" among his AFL teammates, but concedes the club's star-studded midfield need to start pulling their weight.

The Eagles' premiership hopes are already on thin ice following their 1-3 start to the season, and they have been copping a wave of criticism.

Former Eagle Scott Watters went as far as labelling the club's midfield as soft, saying they needed to win more contested ball.

West Coast have lost the contested possession count in three of their four games this season.

The only time they didn't lose that stat was last week, when they came out even against Port Adelaide in a 48-point defeat.

When asked about his reaction to the midfield group being labelled soft, Kelly replied: "We don't really take much into consideration what's said externally, but it's hard to hide from it at times.

"We've had a thorough look at our games, and there are times where it does look like that.

"So that's on us as a playing group, as a midfield group, to stand up and change that.

"I look around at my teammates and I don't see one soft player."

Kelly's arrival at West Coast was meant to turn an already strong midfield unit into a powerhouse.

With stars Luke Shuey, Andrew Gaff, Elliot Yeo, Dom Sheed, and ruckman Nic Naitanui among the midfield group, West Coast were rated as one of the premiership favourites after also snaring Kelly from Geelong.

But the Eagles' onballers have seemingly lost their mojo, and Kelly says the group needs to bounce back.

West Coast will be boosted by the return of Jeremy McGovern (ankle) for Saturday's clash with Sydney at Metricon Stadium.

McGovern will replace veteran Will Schofield, who was slapped with a one-match ban for headbutting Port Adelaide's Zak Butters.

Schofield made a public apology about the incident on Wednesday.

"I was pretty flat after the game because I felt for a long time I hadn't done that - let the boys down," Schofield told the club's website.

"My role in the team is a complementary one - it's not a superstar one. I'm in the team to support others and I felt like I let people down.

"It's been hard to articulate how or why it happened. Headbutting Zak Butters - I can't bounce around the fact that's what happened.

"I apologise to Zak. (It was) poor leadership."