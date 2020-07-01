AAP AFL

Confused Magpie Sidebottom faces AFL ban

By AAP Newswire

Steele Sidebottom.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says a confused Steele Sidebottom doesn't have a clear recollection of his COVID-19 breach after drinking too much alcohol.

Sidebottom and teammate Lynden Dunn broke protocols by taking an Uber late on Saturday night following a visit to the house of injured defender Jeremy Howe.

After dropping off Dunn, Sidebottom then took the Uber to the house of Magpies staff member Daniel Wells, which was another breach given that Wells isn't part of Collingwood's COVID compliant bubble.

Police then took Sidebottom home on Sunday morning after finding him in the Melbourne suburb of Williamstown.

Buckley said Sidebottom's alcohol consumption on Saturday night meant the star midfielder couldn't quite recall all of the details of the night.

"Speaking with Steele, he's quite embarrassed about the situation," Buckley said.

"He's obviously remorseful about the decisions that were made but he's also in some way confused about what has taken place.

"At some point obviously with his drinking he's made some poor decisions, but his recollection isn't that great.

"He hasn't been drinking as regularly (recently). In conversations with him, he's probably hasn't been consuming as much alcohol, and one of the theories is he wasn't able to handle what he consumed at Howey's place.

"They're all details that try to explain in some way what has happened in the evening, or Steele's understanding of it.

"He's embarrassed and very contrite as you would understand."

Steele could receive a ban of up to four AFL matches for the breach.

Melbourne's Charlie Spargo received a two-match ban for attending a house gathering earlier this month, and Buckley feels Sidebottom's punishment should fall into that category.

Buckley expects Dunn to cop a one-week ban.

