Lions brace for AFL life without skipper

Brisbane's "next man up" mentality under coach Chris Fagan will be tested like never before as they prepare for their longest stint without Dayne Zorko.

The skipper has proved to be one of the AFL's most resilient midfielders and missed just his fourth game through injury since his debut in 2012 in a win over West Coast a fortnight ago.

Zorko was deemed fully fit for a return to face Adelaide last weekend but the recall backfired as he strained his calf and could miss the next three weeks.

At best it leaves the Lions (3-1) without him for games against ladder-leaders Port Adelaide (4-0) on Saturday and a trip to play Collingwood at the MCG on July 10.

"He's a bubbly little champion that we all love but it's one of those things where other guys will just have to step up and replace him, not only as a very good footballer but for his leadership too," veteran Lions defender Daniel Rich said.

"It's something we've developed over the last few years and we showed it two weeks ago (against West Coast), the one in, one out mentality and will be no different this week."

Tom Berry impressed when promoted earlier this season while Cameron Ellis-Yolmen has already worked his way into the side's top squad since joining in the off-season.

Keidan Coleman, Rhys Mathieson, Corey Lyons, Tom Joyce, Allen Christensen, Deven Robertson or Ely Smith are options to face the Power.

It will be a tough assignment, however, with the Power fuelled by in-form key forward Charlie Dixon, who booted six goals against the Eagles last weekend.

"He's going really well isn't he, I watched a bit of that game and he played super," Rich said of Cairns product Dixon.

"But it's something that we try and do as well, have that even spread ... he kicked six but they have a lot of dangerous forwards, and midfielders and backmen.

"It's been a good last few weeks (for Brisbane) for sure; Port are playing well, it's a tough challenge but nothing we haven't been through before."