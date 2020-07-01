AAP AFL

AFL hub call would be tough for Betts

By AAP Newswire

Carlton AFL star Eddie Betts - AAP

1 of 1

Carlton veteran and father-of-four Eddie Betts says it would be a difficult decision to enter an AFL 'hub' for an indefinite period of time.

Border restrictions mean Victorian clubs face the prospect of being sent to various hubs around the country in order to keep the 2020 season alive.

It comes amid concerns over Victoria's COVID-19 spike as the AFL attempts to work within government coronavirus protocols, which are being regularly updated when deemed necessary.

"It would be (difficult to enter a hub), I'm not going to lie," Betts told AFL 360.

"I've got four young kids at home and it would be tough just to pack up and leave, but the football club's been fantastic.

"(CEO) Cain Liddle and (football boss) Brad Lloyd have kept the players' and coaches' partners (across everything) from day dot with what's going on with the footy club.

"But it's unknown and we don't know what's going to happen.

"It's more than likely that we're going to be in the hub, but I'll respect anyone's decision if they don't want to play as well."

On Tuesday, Richmond captain Trent Cotchin said there was a "genuine chance" some players would elect not to enter hubs.

Cotchin said players expecting babies or with young families or other personal issues might choose not to relocate.

West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide were all sent to a temporary base in Queensland for early rounds of the season restart.

Latest articles

News

Corona Star-19 zooms this weekend

The countdown is on to blast-off on board the doomed spaceship Corona Star-19 this weekend. Filmmakers, animators and music producers have been busy putting the final touches to Shepparton Theatre Arts Group’s ground-breaking digital production...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton airline pilot warns future of industry remains up in the air

Shepparton’s Stewart Greig never feels more at home than when he’s soaring high in the sky at 500 km/h. But when COVID-19 struck, Stewart — along with countless other pilots — found himself suddenly grounded. Watching helplessly...

Charmayne Allison
News

Community assured fire services will not be affected by merger

From today, Shepparton Country Fire Authority professional firefighters will fall under the umbrella of a new organisation — Fire Rescue Victoria. The merger — which will bring together all existing Metropolitan Fire Brigade and CF...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Clarkson’s AFL plea after Hawks beat Roos

Hawthorn have held off a late rally by North Melbourne to scrap their way to a four-point AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Under-fire Crows show signs of AFL life

If not for errant Brisbane kicking it could’ve been ugly, but there were still some positives for Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks to take from another AFL loss.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Clarkson pleads with AFL to fix dour game

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson believes the AFL can improve the spectacle of the game with a simple message to umpires.

AAP Newswire