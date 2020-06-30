AAP AFL

Blues relish tight AFL turnaround: Teague

By AAP Newswire

Carlton training - AAP

1 of 1

Carlton coach David Teague says the in-form Blues have been buoyed, not thrown, by having their AFL clash with St Kilda brought forward by two days.

The Blues were originally meant to face the Saints at the MCG on Saturday but had their game moved to Thursday night at Marvel Stadium.

"It's shortened the week, which we're pretty excited about. We're looking forward to it," Teague told reporters on Tuesday.

"We actually planned over the isolation period for games five days apart; we thought that might have been one of the situations so we actually trained a little bit around that.

"The last couple of weeks, our Thursday session, we've actually had to pull back because the boys' intensity has been a bit higher than we thought.

"So we think we'll be ready to go."

The short turnaround hasn't adversely affected player availability with the Blues set to enjoy a selection headache after two wins on the bounce.

Harry McKay (soreness) and Zac Fisher (ankle) return to the selection fold though Jack Silvagni will miss out after suffering a bruised lung and fractured rib against Essendon on Saturday night.

Teague said it was important for the Blues to match it with the hard-running Saints, who are coming off an impressive win over Richmond.

"We need our pressure up; the Saints do move the ball well," Teague said.

"You've go to win the contest, I think that's important in most games and particularly for us.

"So if we can win our fair share of the ball, we'd like to move the ball quick too if we can.

"We'll focus on what we can control and if they're winning it, we need to make sure our pressure and our outlets are strong and if we're winning it we want to test them out the other way."

Latest articles

Other sport

Leading England ‘huge honour’: Stokes

Ben Stokes has vowed to captain England with the same attacking instincts that have made him one of the most exciting players in international cricket.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cam Gannon aims to end WA’s Shield drought

WA have not won a Sheffield Shield title in 21 years, but last season’s leading wicket taker Cameron Gannon hopes he can help his new side end that drought.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Racism like doping, fixing: Windies capt

Racism is just as bad as doping and match-fixing and should be treated in much the same way says West Indies captain Jason Holder.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Clarkson’s AFL plea after Hawks beat Roos

Hawthorn have held off a late rally by North Melbourne to scrap their way to a four-point AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Under-fire Crows show signs of AFL life

If not for errant Brisbane kicking it could’ve been ugly, but there were still some positives for Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks to take from another AFL loss.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Clarkson pleads with AFL to fix dour game

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson believes the AFL can improve the spectacle of the game with a simple message to umpires.

AAP Newswire