SA govt move to force another AFL revamp

The AFL will be forced into yet another fixture shake-up with South Australia's government compelling SA clubs into quarantine if they play a Victorian side.

A day after Queensland's government adopted fresh coronavirus protocols involving Victorians, SA Premier Steven Marshall has followed suit.

Marshall has rescinded a decision to open his state's borders with Victoria from July 20.

The move will likely prevent Adelaide and Port Adelaide playing as scheduled in Melbourne in round seven on July 18 and 19 respectively, when both clubs were due to play Melbourne clubs.

And it also effectively rules out Adelaide being used as a hub featuring Victorian teams, unless they spend 14 days in self-isolation when arriving.

"We know that this will have a dramatic affect on the AFL," Marshall told reporters on Tuesday.

"But we are adopting a position in South Australia which is not dissimilar to what has been announced for Queensland.

"So any teams coming in from Victoria to South Australia will have to do that two weeks of isolation.

"Any South Australian team that plays a Victorian team or goes to Victoria to play a Victorian team will have to do that two weeks of isolation on return to our state."

Queensland's identical decision on Monday forced the AFL to reschedule matches for round five which starts on Thursday.

Both Queensland and SA governments announced the fresh protocols in the wake of a spike of coronavirus cases in Melbourne.

The Crows and Power have been in a hub on the Gold Coast for three weeks, with both planning to return to Adelaide after this weekend, then travelling back to Queensland for round six.

"We're going home on Sunday, what happens from there I guess we'll have to wait to see," Port's football manager Chris Davies told reporters on Tuesday.

"I imagine as it stands at the moment that even round six, our game which was against GWS ,would be under some sort of question as well."

Adelaide's head of football Adam Kelly said it was "an absolute reality" that the season's fixtures would be unfair to some clubs.

"We have probably felt that way all the way through but it's a reality we accept," he told reporters.

"The AFL in managing a national competition and dealing with all the states and territories and different regulations ... you can't help but have some compromised in the way in which the season's fixtured."

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said on Monday the league was exploring all options to continue its season, which has completed four of 17 scheduled rounds.