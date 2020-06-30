AAP AFL

Cats’ balancing act in AFL milestone match

By AAP Newswire

Joel Selwood and Gary Ablett poised for milestone games for Geelong - AAP

1 of 1

Geelong coach Chris Scott says his AFL club faces a delicate balancing act when celebrating the milestones of champions Gary Ablett and Joel Selwood.

Ablett with play his 350th AFL game and Selwood his 300th when Geelong host Gold Coast on Saturday.

Scott says the Cats want to honour the decorated duo, but is also mindful of going overboard about the milestones.

"We don't want that to be all-consuming and take our focus away from what is most important, which is playing well against an up-and-coming side who are in really good form," Scott told reporters on Tuesday.

"I have always been of the view that the way we play on the weekend shouldn't be a referendum on how highly we rate individuals participating in milestones.

"We like to honour those guys across the course of their career with the manner in which we go about.

"But we also shouldn't shy away from the occasion."

Scott said both two-time Brownlow medallist Ablett and captain Selwood deserved all accolades coming their way.

"I don't know for a fact, but I'm assuming it's the first time one team has had a player in his 350th and 300th in the same game," he said.

"They have just been remarkable players and people for our footy club.

"They will go down as all time greats, irrespective of what happens from here.

"It's a privilege to be in some way involved in the game.

"It's important that we play well for a whole host of reasons and the fact that it's a milestone for those guys is only one of them."

