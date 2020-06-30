AAP AFL

Longmire accepts AFL’s good, bad and ugly

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Swans coach John Longmire - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney coach John Longmire is too preoccupied with the twists and turns of the AFL season to lose sleep over the state of the game.

The Swans are preparing to fly to the Gold Coast to face West Coast on Saturday in round five, instead of hosting Melbourne at the SCG in front of 10,000 fans.

Monday's fixture chaos, brought on by Queensland's updated coronavirus protocols, has played second fiddle to the latest debate on congestion.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson pointedly aired his grievances after their win over North Melbourne, calling for umpires to pay holding the ball free kicks more readily to free up play.

Longmire, however, is keen to withhold full judgement until season's end but doesn't believe the game is on its death bed.

"We're playing a quarter less in time now (and) we're only three weeks in," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"There's always good and bad games.

"Even 20 or 30 years ago when we thought the game was at its best, there was plenty of bad ones.

"They just weren't all televised.

"I'm just worrying about making sure that we're on top of all of our preparation.

"I think that the global view of the game will take care of itself and there's still some good footy being played."

The AFL has pledged to be agile with its scheduling amid the pandemic but Longmire doesn't believe that ideal should extend to mid-season rule changes to address congestion.

"The AFL have got a fair bit on their plate," he said.

"There's enough changing for the AFL with what they're dealing with.

"There's a time and place to talk about that and probably the end of the year is the best time to do it."

Aside from the Swans' opposition scout having to cram to dissect the Eagles, Longmire insists their late-notice fixture change won't dramatically impact preparations for players or coaches.

It's seemingly an opportune time to tackle West Coast who are reeling from three consecutive losses since entering their Queensland hub.

But the Swans coach is wary of the wounded 2018 premiers and expects their big-name stars to respond.

"We know they're a really proud team with a lot of experienced, quality, A-grade players in their team and we'll be preparing for that" Longmire said.

