Geelong wary of new AFL gun Rowell

Geelong have already set their sights on stopping Gold Coast sensation Matt Rowell in Saturday's AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

Rowell, last year's No.1 draft pick, has burst onto the scene like few others before him since the season restart.

The 18-year-old this week became the first player since Sydney's Josh Kennedy in 2012 to poll perfect scores of 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association player of the year award in three straight matches.

He sits second on the leaderboard, one vote behind Brisbane's Lachie Neale.

Rowell has only played four career games, but could well have polled nine Brownlow Medal votes already after stunning displays in Gold Coast's wins over West Coast, Adelaide and Fremantle.

The hot streak has the Suns sitting second on the ladder with a 3-1 record ahead of the trip to Geelong.

"Someone has to go to him," Cats coach Chris Scott told AFL 360.

"He's just an outstanding young talent. They tend to be though, pick ones, don't they?

"I don't mind the look of pick two either, (Noah) Anderson.

"They've got some high level talent and are playing a really good brand of footy at the moment."

Rowell will take on champion on-baller Joel Selwood for the first time in the Geelong skipper's 300th match, and Scott drew similarities between the pair.

"Joel Selwood was the player that springs to mind, Chris Judd maybe, the first time I've seen a first-year player that's played to that sort of level," Scott said.

"Maybe there's some symmetry in Matt coming down to play in Joel's 300th."

West Coast coach Adam Simpson said Rowell had made a "pretty clear impression" on him when the young midfield bull fired the Suns to a stunning upset of the Eagles in round two.

Rowell earnt a Rising Star nomination for his performance that day and is a hot favourite to claim the award at season's end.

"What impressed us was how clean he was but also his work rate for a first-year player was there for all of us to see," Simpson told AFL 360.

"That's what got the better of us, but he wasn't alone. I think collectively they (Gold Coast) are in a really good space.

"They're running on top of the ground, they're confident and they've got talent."