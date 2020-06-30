AAP AFL

Eagles warn AFL stars to curb aggression

By AAP Newswire

West Coast Eagles AFL player Jeremy McGovern. - AAP

1 of 1

West Coast pair Jeremy McGovern and Will Schofield have been given a dressing down by the AFL club after receiving bans for separate incidents of ill-discipline.

McGovern was stood down for one game a fortnight ago after striking Alex Sexton in the Eagles' round-two loss to Gold Coast.

Schofield meanwhile will miss Saturday's match against Sydney at Metricon Stadium after he accepted a one-game sanction for headbutting Port Adelaide's Zak Butters in last weekend's defeat by the Power.

With the Eagles having gone 0-3 in their Queensland hub so far, the experienced pair have been told by coach Adam Simpson their behaviour was not acceptable.

"It's disappointing for them and the effect it has on the group," Eagles football manager Craig Vozzo said.

"Adam's pointed out to both of them that's not how you lead, particularly in their senior positions.

"It's not good enough and we've got to get better."

Victoria's COVID-19 crisis forced the AFL to postpone Thursday's scheduled clash between the Eagles and premiers Richmond.

Instead West Coast will now face the Swans on Saturday and having missed the past two matches due to his suspension and an ankle injury, Vozzo is confident McGovern will return to the Eagles lineup this weekend.

"He was very close to playing (against Port)," Vozzo said.

"He pulled up sorer than we had hoped the day before after having a Captain's Run-type session. So we didn't want to take the risk in the lead up to Thursday's game.

"It's been canned but I'd be really hopeful he'll be ready (for Saturday)."

Latest articles

Sport

Garry Jacobson resumes Supercars season

V8 Supercars action returned at the weekend with the Sydney SuperSprint — and Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson will be hoping he is better for the run. Jacobson, who pre-event targeted top-15 finishes for the remainder of the season, was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

SDJFL targeting July 18 start date

Shepparton District Junior Football League is hoping to start its season on the weekend of July 18-19. League officials confirmed their decision at a meeting last week, with under-10, 12, 14, 16 and youth girls’ competitions again to be...

Brayden May
Sport

Yarroweyah pulls out of Picola District league season

The club expressed a range of impacts from COVID-19 for its decision to pull out of the season, which has a proposed start date of July 11

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Clarkson’s AFL plea after Hawks beat Roos

Hawthorn have held off a late rally by North Melbourne to scrap their way to a four-point AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Under-fire Crows show signs of AFL life

If not for errant Brisbane kicking it could’ve been ugly, but there were still some positives for Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks to take from another AFL loss.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Clarkson pleads with AFL to fix dour game

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson believes the AFL can improve the spectacle of the game with a simple message to umpires.

AAP Newswire