Eagles warn AFL stars to curb aggression

West Coast pair Jeremy McGovern and Will Schofield have been given a dressing down by the AFL club after receiving bans for separate incidents of ill-discipline.

McGovern was stood down for one game a fortnight ago after striking Alex Sexton in the Eagles' round-two loss to Gold Coast.

Schofield meanwhile will miss Saturday's match against Sydney at Metricon Stadium after he accepted a one-game sanction for headbutting Port Adelaide's Zak Butters in last weekend's defeat by the Power.

With the Eagles having gone 0-3 in their Queensland hub so far, the experienced pair have been told by coach Adam Simpson their behaviour was not acceptable.

"It's disappointing for them and the effect it has on the group," Eagles football manager Craig Vozzo said.

"Adam's pointed out to both of them that's not how you lead, particularly in their senior positions.

"It's not good enough and we've got to get better."

Victoria's COVID-19 crisis forced the AFL to postpone Thursday's scheduled clash between the Eagles and premiers Richmond.

Instead West Coast will now face the Swans on Saturday and having missed the past two matches due to his suspension and an ankle injury, Vozzo is confident McGovern will return to the Eagles lineup this weekend.

"He was very close to playing (against Port)," Vozzo said.

"He pulled up sorer than we had hoped the day before after having a Captain's Run-type session. So we didn't want to take the risk in the lead up to Thursday's game.

"It's been canned but I'd be really hopeful he'll be ready (for Saturday)."