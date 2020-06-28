AAP AFL

Blues’ Silvagni spends night in hospital

By AAP Newswire

Carlton's Jack Silvagni - AAP

1 of 1

The AFL's crackdown on punching will be put to the test when it assesses the strike that sent Carlton's Jack Silvagni to hospital with cracked ribs and a bruised lung.

Silvagni was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Saturday night after being punched in the back by Essendon's Zach Merrett during the Blues' one-point win at the MCG.

Merrett struck Silvagni with a swinging left fist just as the Carlton utility kicked the ball.

Silvagni spent the night in hospital but it remains to be seen how long he will miss with injury after Carlton on Sunday announced the result of scans.

"Scans have confirmed that Jack Silvagni suffered a bruised lung and fractured rib last night," Carlton tweeted.

The AFL announced a big crackdown on punches early last year, and just two weeks ago West Coast's Jeremy McGovern copped a one-match ban for striking Gold Coast's Alex Sexton in a scuffle.

Although Merrett's strike on Silvagni was vastly different, the fact it has caused an injury doesn't bode well for the Bombers midfielder.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian will review the incident on Sunday before deciding whether it deserves a ban.

West Coast defender Will Schofield could cop a ban for headbutting Port Adelaide forward Zak Butters.

The incident happened just after the Power had kicked a goal.

Schofield was immediately reported.

Latest articles

National

Bushfire review set to go to SA government

A review of South Australia’s devastating bushfires over summer is due to go to the state government this week.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW reports three new COVID-19 cases

Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, including a 34-year-old overseas cargo airline crew member and two people in hotel quarantine.

AAP Newswire
National

eSafety Commissioner gets additional $10m

The federal government’s eSafety Commissioner is getting a further $10 million in funding in the face of an explosion in internet usage.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Conor McKenna tests negative to COVID-19

Essendon have confirmed defender Conor McKenna has tested negative for COVID-19, but two earlier results had been positive.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Perth AFL hub kicks off with Magpies, Cats

Perth is set to become an Australian rules hotspot, with Collingwood and Geelong to join Fremantle and West Coast in a big-ticket AFL hub in WA.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Winless Dockers seek AFL hub end date

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir says his team needs the certainty of being told when their Queensland AFL quarantine hub experience will end.

AAP Newswire