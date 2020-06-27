AAP AFL

Bomber blow sends Silvagni to hospital

By AAP Newswire

Jack Silvagni - AAP

1 of 1

Essendon star Zach Merrett will come under AFL match review scrutiny after he landed a blow on Jack Silvagni's back that saw the Carlton forward sent to hospital.

The Bombers midfielder swung his left arm at Silvagni as he kicked the ball early in Saturday night's clash at the MCG and made contact to the Blue's kidney region with a clenched fist.

Grimacing in pain, Silvagni immediately went to the bench for assessment and a club official confirmed he had been taken to hospital by ambulance shortly before halftime.

