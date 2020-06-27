West Coast’s AFL frustrations boil over

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has lashed his side's ill discipline and fundamentals after a third-straight AFL loss.

And he knows there is nowhere to hide as Richmond prepare to visit their Gold Coast hub for a Thursday night round-five clash which the coach says will reveal plenty about his group.

The Eagles (1-3) managed just six goals for the third-straight game on Saturday at Metricon Stadium in a 13.11 (89) to 6.5 (41) loss to Port Adelaide, with the Power emerging as the form side after four rounds.

Veteran defender Will Schofield did his coach no favours, headbutting Port's Zak Butters after Charlie Dixon had kicked the fourth of his six goals for the victors.

The 31-year-old was a late inclusion for Jeremy McGovern (ankle) and placed on report after McGovern missed last week's loss to Brisbane because of a suspension.

"It's not ideal," Simpson said.

"We're normally better than that and our leaders have always led from the front.

"That can be fixed, whether it's frustration - we just expect better.

"We did fight back, were in the game, forced the issue, which was pleasing but then we got overrun.

"There's no magic fairy dust I can put on it. We just have to get to work."

While Port stifled the Eagles' ball movement, Simpson said their execution and pressure in the forward 50 needed to improve.

"The way we move the ball complements other things; you need to get the ball in your front half and need to keep it there and we're not doing that," he said.

The Tigers will fly north to play the Eagles at Metricon Stadium, with Simpson doing his best to avoid any complaints as their hub stay drags on.

"It's a five-day break against the Tigers, so bring that game on," he said.

"It doesn't get any easier. We'll keep finding more out about ourselves in the coming weeks, if we're up for the fight.

"I definitely am and I think our players are as well."