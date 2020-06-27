AAP AFL

Dixon powers Port as Eagles flop again

By AAP Newswire

Charlie Dixon - AAP

Charlie Dixon dominated as Port Adelaide beat West Coast to continue their unbeaten AFL season on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The hulking forward took six contested marks and kicked six goals, including a pair of exquisite set shots to first shoot the Power clear then restore order when the 2018 premiers showed signs of life in the third term.

Port's 13.11 (89) to 6.5 (41) win followed their drubbings of Gold Coast, Adelaide and Fremantle.

The loss extended the Eagles' wait for a win on their Gold Coast hub and was the third-straight game with just six majors to their name.

Inaugural Suns talent Dixon enjoyed the familiar confines, marking strongly and kicking straight as the Power's midfield peppered his area in a dominant first half.

Their defence caused the Eagles grief too, West Coast often unable to go forward or even sideways until a three-goal run in the third term brought the margin back to 11.

But Dixon's fourth, another booming set shot from 50m, was the first of four in an emphatic reply.

Will Schofield then appeared to headbutt Zak Butters as Power players celebrated the goal, a lack of discipline not missed by coach Adam Simpson.

Butters missed the shot for goal from the ensuing penalty but Todd Marshall made no mistake when the Eagles again kicked the ball away.

Karl Amon then drilled a left-footer from the left pocket to make it a 37-point game approaching the final term.

Dixon capped his day with a fifth and six from another two strong marks in the final quarter, giving him 11 from three games this season.

Josh Kennedy (four goals) made the most of his chances up front for the Eagles, while Tim Kelly and Liam Ryan both battled hard.

Brad Ebert kicked two goals for Port and along with Hamish Hartlett was among the best in his 250th game.

