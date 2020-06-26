Howe shattered after serious knee injury

Collingwood star Jeremy Howe faces the prospect of months on the sidelines and a complex recovery from two damaged ligaments after suffering a serious injury in Friday night's AFL clash.

Howe's right knee twisted in horrible fashion when he clashed with a diving Jacob Hopper at Giants Stadium, souring the Magpies' two-point loss.

GWS defender Phil Davis described the incident as "sickening" and he wasn't alone.

Teammates and opponents both immediately called for assistance as it became clear that something had gone horribly wrong.

Magpies coach Nathan Buckley suggested the in-form defender, who had extended his bright start to the year and was threatening to drag his team to victory on Friday, had likely damaged his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL).

"We won't see him for a while," Buckley said.

"His knee hasn't come out of it that well.

"We're devastated for him ... he wears his heart on his sleeve and he invests everything of himself.

"He's shattered. These guys have been sitting on their heels for quite a while (during the COVID-19 lockdown), we've all been taken away from doing the things we love in some shape or form.

"Howey loves his footy."

Howe was arguably best on ground before the setback.

"We will have to cover and we will," Buckley said.

"He's a great leader, great player."

GWS coach Leon Cameron, who was coaching on the boundary line, immediately knew something was seriously wrong.

"He's a superstar player. He gave us grief all night," Cameron said.

"You feel for those sort of injuries."