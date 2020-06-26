Ratten dishes out tough love at St Kilda

Tough love was the theme of the week at Moorabbin, but Brett Ratten is backing St Kilda to respond fiercely from a failed AFL litmus test.

The Saints coach has held off on wielding the axe for Saturday's clash with Richmond at Marvel Stadium despite coming off a bruising loss to Collingwood.

With Ratten's appointment at St Kilda heralding a new era for the club, he is willing to give his new-look outfit more time to click.

Young tall Josh Battle is the only inclusion to face the Tigers for Nick Hind, with captain Jarryn Geary still recovering from a hamstring strain.

"There was more a bit of the tough love. It wasn't a whack as such. It was more this is a reality; what do you think? Is this (type of performance) us?" Ratten said.

"We've got some new players in the team so we don't want to start throwing the team around because of one result.

"If it becomes a trend, we'll definitely make some changes but it's not a trend at the moment."

Like all other AFL teams, the Saints (1-2) were limited on what they could do on the training track because of a tightening of COVID-19 health protocols.

"I would've like to have had 18 (players) v 18 and some other things in our training but not to be," Ratten said.

In the fifth annual Maddie's Match, the Saints are hoping to continue Richmond's shaky start to their premiership defence.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick has replaced four premiership players, including Marlion Pickett, with another quartet of flag heroes, headlined by Dustin Martin's return from rib soreness.

Richmond (1-1-1) have looked a shadow of themselves since the season restart, kicking a total of 10 goals across two games, but Ratten knows they could fire at any moment.

"We have to be better in the contest and the Tigers will be fanatical with their pressure and will make it tough for us," Ratten said.

St Kilda haven't defeated the Tigers since a stunning 67-point upset in 2017 when they kicked 14 first-half goals to one against the eventual premiers.