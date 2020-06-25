AAP AFL

Battling Eagles axe four for Power clash

By AAP Newswire

West Coast Eagles star Jeremy McGovern - AAP

1 of 1

West Coast have regained Jeremy McGovern for their pivotal clash with Port Adelaide, premiership coach Adam Simpson shaking up his underperforming line-up with four unforced changes.

Simpson was not the only coach to make a statement at the selection table ahead of round four, with Richmond's Damien Hardwick dumping four premiership players and welcoming back superstar Dustin Martin.

Oscar Allen, Will Schofield, Jack Petruccelle and Josh Rotham were all dropped ahead of the Eagles' clash at Metricon Stadium on Saturday, with Tom Hickey, Jamaine Jones and Tom Cole also called up alongside McGovern.

Unbeaten ladder leaders Port have brought in Kane Farrell to replace young star Xavier Duursma, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week's 29-point win over Fremantle.

The Tigers play St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday having slipped to ninth place following their disappointing defeat by Hawthorn.

Daniel Rioli, Ivan Soldo, Jack Graham and Marlion Pickett have all been dropped.

Martin missed last week with sore ribs but has been passed fit, while Toby Nankervis comes in to resume the lead ruck role, and Kamdyn McIntosh and Liam Baker are recalled.

The Saints have replaced Nick Hind with Josh Battle.

Mason Cox has won his spot back in Collingwood's line-up to face GWS at Giants Stadium on Friday night, the American replacing Darcy Cameron.

The struggling Giants have been boosted by the return of Josh Kelly, Toby Greene, Shane Mumford and Tom Green, with Daniel Lloyd, Jye Caldwell, Sam Jacobs and Zac Langdon all dropped.

Mumford was preferred ahead of Jacobs to take on in-form Pies ruckman Brodie Grundy.

"Sam is disappointed he's gone out of the team but he understands his last two weeks need to be better," coach Leon Cameron said.

"Grundy's such a good player, he plays 100 per cent of the game basically but Mummy's strength is that he hunts after the footy.

"Everyone's going to have their different strengths and that's what we feel as though Mummy can provide this weekend."

Orazio Fantasia has overcome a quad injury to take his place in Essendon's side to face Carlton at the MCG on Saturday night, along with Martin Gleeson, while Dyson Heppell (ankle) and Matt Guelfi (omitted) depart.

The Blues have lost key forward Harry McKay to injury and handed Sam Philp his AFL debut.

Gold Coast will take the same line-up that embarrassed Adelaide in round three into Saturday night's encounter with Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, the Dockers adding Stephen Hill and Caleb Serong, who will debut.

Brisbane skipper Dayne Zorko has been added to an extended squad for Sunday's game against the winless Crows at the Gabba, out-of-favour veteran Bryce Gibbs earning a spot in their squad.

Melbourne did not play last week after their game against the Bombers was called off due to a coronavirus scare, but Harley Bennell finds himself dropped anyway.

Aaron vandenBerg and Kysaiah Pickett are among the inclusions to face Geelong at the MCG on Sunday, with Darcy Fort, Jake Kolodjashnij, Jordan Clark and Lachie Henderson added.

Paul Puopolo has been included in Hawthorn's squad for Sunday's match against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, with the Roos regaining Ben Cunnington from a back injury.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Gone With the Wind returns with ‘context’

A video streaming service has returned classic film Gone with the Wind to its catalogue with additional videos discussing its historical context.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Mixed reception to arts sector rescue plan

Grants and loans totalling $250 million will be available to the arts sector to help it recover from the coronavirus but Labor says more debt isn’t the answer.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Tina Fey pulls 30 Rock blackface episodes

The owner and creators of TV sitcom 30 Rock have asked for episodes in which characters appear in blackface to be removed from streaming and re-runs.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Conor McKenna tests negative to COVID-19

Essendon have confirmed defender Conor McKenna has tested negative for COVID-19, but two earlier results had been positive.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon’s AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Dogs upset GWS in spiteful AFL clash

The Western Bulldogs have weathered a physical storm from GWS to break their 2020 drought by winning a spiteful AFL clash at Marvel Stadium by 24 points.

AAP Newswire