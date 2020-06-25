AAP AFL

AFL football legend Kennedy dies at age 91

By AAP Newswire

John Kennedy Sr - AAP

1 of 1

Hawthorn father figure and official Australian Football Hall of Fame legend John Kennedy Snr has died, aged 91.

The Hawks released a statement on Thursday confirming the news on behalf of the family, saying Kennedy had passed away peacefully.

Kennedy was described as a man of extraordinary humility and strong family values.

"It is with deep regret, that our great leader and contributor, John Kennedy Snr; player, coach and educator, has left us," Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett said.

"John will live on within the Hawthorn Football Club forever.

"He set and lived the standards that are the culture of the Family Club.

"I extend the club's and my condolences to his family."

Kennedy was a four-time best-and-fairest winner at Hawthorn between 1950-1959 and later coached the Hawks to their first three VFL premierships in 1961, 1971 and 1976.

He also coached North Melbourne for five seasons, and died three days before both clubs are scheduled to meet at Marvel Stadium.

A statue of Kennedy looking over the playing field at Hawthorn's Waverley Park training base is a constant reminder of his impact on the club.

"John's impact on the Hawthorn Football Club will be eternal and his legacy will always live on at Hawthorn," Kennett said.

"So much of what Hawthorn is today, is because of the foundations John laid in yesteryears.

"His booming voice will forever echo in the corridors of the football club and the legend of the man in the brown overcoat, with a heart of gold, will be passed down from generation to generation of the Hawthorn family."

Kennedy's grandson, Sydney Swans co-captain Josh Kennedy, is due to play his 250th AFL match against the Western Bulldogs on Thursday night.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL and Murray League called off

BOTH the Goulburn Valley and Murray Leagues have elected to cancel their 2020 senior football and netball seasons. The decision was made in consultation with the Ovens and Murray League who have also elected to call off their season. “This is not...

Brayden May
Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBBL set to return next summer

‘‘I’m keen to go around again. I love coaching this side,’’ Arthur told the Pastoral Times

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Conor McKenna tests negative to COVID-19

Essendon have confirmed defender Conor McKenna has tested negative for COVID-19, but two earlier results had been positive.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon’s AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Dogs upset GWS in spiteful AFL clash

The Western Bulldogs have weathered a physical storm from GWS to break their 2020 drought by winning a spiteful AFL clash at Marvel Stadium by 24 points.

AAP Newswire