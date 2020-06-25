Lumumba insulted by Magpies’ investigation

Heritier Lumumba says he's insulted by Collingwood holding an investigation into racism at the AFL club.

The Magpies' integrity committee is examining Lumumba's comments that the club was racist during his 10-year playing career at the Magpies.

Lumumba, who says he was nicknamed 'chimp' for a period of his playing days at Collingwood which ended in 2014, won't take part in the investigation.

"The reason why I will not participate in this so called investigation is because they already have my truth," he told ABC radio.

"I have reported it to administrators, to board members, to coaches at the Collingwood Football Club in the two years prior to me leaving.

"I have mentioned it to players. I have mentioned it to the AFL Players' Association.

"I have mentioned it to board members and coaches at the Melbourne Football Club.

"I have mentioned it to psychologists and psychiatrists who are connected to the AFL and are AFL-affiliated.

"I did a feature-length documentary film about my experience, about the truth that I experienced, which was later confirmed, or now confirmed, by six different players.

"So for Collingwood Football Club to suggest that it needs to embark on this investigation to get my truth and wants me to participate in that, it is rather insulting."

Lumumba played for Collingwood between 2005-14 and then joined Melbourne for two seasons.

He has demanded the Mapgies publicly acknowledge the racism at the club.

"It was almost 12 months after I got there when the racist nickname started, which is what everyone seems to be focusing on right now," he said.

"But I just want to remind people that this isn't about a nickname, which was 'chimp', which actually did happen and existed for nine years.

"This is about a culture that has racism woven into it and is a direct result of racist policies that have endured within the institution of the AFL for the entire time that I was there at the football club and clearly continue to persist."