AAP AFL

AFL hub not to blame for Eagles’ woes

By AAP Newswire

Nic Naitanui - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland hub life is not to blame for West Coast's poor AFL form.

The Eagles have suffered back-to-back defeats so far in their Sunshine State road trip, losing to Gold Coast and Brisbane to slump to 1-2.

Ruckman Nic Naitanui isn't buying the excuse being so far from home is behind the defeats, however, saying it's simply a case of the Eagles not playing to conditions or matching their opponents.

"We're at one of the best places, Royal Pines is one of the greatest spots up here and you can't blame the hub," he said.

"It's better than half the guys' houses back home. You get your food cooked for you, your clothes washed.

"I don't think the hub has anything to do with it, albeit it's a little bit different and it's not the norm, but I think it's just time come down to our footy that we're playing on the weekends.

"There's not really too much to do with the change in scenario."

Both of West Coast's matches so far in Queensland have been at night and Naitanui admits the dewy conditions haven't suited the team's style of play.

Worringly, the Eagles have come unstuck in the contest with their much vaunted and experienced midfield losing the battle to both the Suns and Lions.

With an unbeaten and upbeat Port Adelaide up next, Naitanui said it's obvious where the Eagles need to improve at Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

That match is an afternoon game, meaning the dew shouldn't be an issue but the Power's in-form midfield is still a significant obstacle.

Coach Adam Simpson has made it clear he expects his midfield to respond and Naitanui is eager to see how his teammates bounce back.

"Some of those boys have a lot of pride ... they're even hungrier than ever to prove that they are really good and they are better than most midfields," he said.

"Simmo's put a bit of a challenge to our midfield this week again coming up against one of the best in the comp in Port Adelaide.

"I'm excited to see the Kellys, the Yeos, the Shueys react and show us what they've got."

Latest articles

News

Victoria Police rolls out new state-of-the-art aircraft

Shepparton police will now have extra assistance from the skies following the rollout of the first of four state-of-the-art aircraft to join the Victoria Police Air Wing. The seven tonne Leonardo AW139 helicopter was introduced to the fleet at the...

Liz Mellino
News

Schools to build environments of the future

Schools across Greater Shepparton are set to build environments of the future thanks to the Victorian Government’s Greener Government School Buildings program. The program will allow government schools to apply for grants to install solar panel...

Morgan Dyer
News

Parents set to teach their children through text message

The Victorian Government will inject up to $400 000 into a text messaging service aimed at helping parents stimulate their child’s development and wellbeing. Greater Shepparton parents of two- and three-year-old children can sign up to...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Conor McKenna tests negative to COVID-19

Essendon have confirmed defender Conor McKenna has tested negative for COVID-19, but two earlier results had been positive.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon’s AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Dogs upset GWS in spiteful AFL clash

The Western Bulldogs have weathered a physical storm from GWS to break their 2020 drought by winning a spiteful AFL clash at Marvel Stadium by 24 points.

AAP Newswire