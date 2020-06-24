No Naitanui shock if Perth host AFL GF

An AFL grand final in Perth?

The concept seems far-fetched but as West Coast superstar Nic Naitanui knows, 2020 is the year when unbelievable situations become reality.

Western Australia premier Mark McGowan says Perth's Optus Stadium is the "next best place" to host this year's decider if Victoria is unable to get a handle on the state's COVID-19 situation.

The proposed round seven Derby between the Eagles and Fremantle is being tipped to be played in front of a crowd of 60,000 fans at the venue, as restrictions ease in WA.

McGowan said if Melbourne was unable to host this year's showpiece then he would seriously consider making a pitch to take the game west.

Naitanui, in a hub on the Gold Coast with his West Coast teammates, is using the lessons taken from the year so far in refusing to rule out the possibility of the AFL decider not being played at the MCG.

"To be honest I thought it would never happen," he said.

"I thought there's no chance you're going to get some of the bigger Victorian clubs to come to WA or approve a grand final, but man 2020 has thrown up some weird things.

"So it wouldn't surprise me if we get a grand final in Perth and fingers crossed we're there."

The Eagles and the Dockers have another fortnight left of their Queensland stay and Naitanui is excited about talk they'll be hosting a WA hub in the next block of AFL fixtures.

He said whoever makes the trip west will enjoy themselves.

"Perth's pretty similar to Gold Coast, we've got nice weather, nice beaches and a good footy stadium," he said.

"It'll be good to see some of our supporters come back as well ... by the time we play the Derby in a few weeks' time I think they're going to have 30 to 60 thousand.

"It's good to actually give back to some of our fans that have been deprived of footy, or live footy, for a long time."