Brisbane’s ‘Big O’ making AFL mark

Oscar McInerney reckons he has the best seat in the house to watch the AFL's most exciting show.

In Stef Martin's injury-enforced absence, the Brisbane ruckman relished the chance to square up against West Coast's Nic Naitanui and hold his own in a blow-out win.

It ensured "the Big O's" cult status grew again, although there is no chance of it going to his head.

The 25-year-old was a mature-age rookie pick in 2017, having missed the junior route because of back injuries and instead forging a path from the VFL's second division to gain the Lions' attention.

Without a car, the journey to the ground involved a three-hour return train ride from his Croydon home to his Casey club.

"It's not my scene at all," the mild-mannered McInerney said of the growing media attention.

"I'm just living the dream playing footy ... kicking a footy seven days a week, it's beyond my wildest dreams."

Martin is hopeful of returning to face Adelaide this week, leaving McInerney to pinch hit in the ruck and roam forward to create contests for livewire All-Australian Charlie Cameron.

His strong marking ability means Cameron often doesn't come into play, something the 204cm target is almost apologetic for.

"Sometimes I don't even know how I do it," he said of his contested marking knack.

"I just create a contest and go from there and if I mark it's a bonus.

"But if it comes to the floor it's just as exciting watching those boys go to work.

"Charlie (kicking goals and) having the crowd go bananas, it's unbelievable."

McInerney said it was an "honour" to battle Naitanui on Saturday and that Martin's guidance had ensured he was ready.

"He's (Martin) quite an undersized ruckman compared to some of the monsters getting around," McInerney said.

"But his ability to protect the space and use his body is something he's really taught me, instead of just getting away with using my long arms and length.

"He's been incredible to look up to and incredible with his time ... I'd kill to have half his skill."